May 29, 2017 3:10 PM

Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man in Kansas City suburb

The Associated Press
RAYTOWN, Mo.

A Jackson County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspected shoplifter at a Wal-Mart in a Kansas City suburb.

Sgt. John Payne says the shooting happened Sunday night in Raytown.

He says the deputy, who was off-duty, was working security at Wal-Mart when she tried to help other employees stop the shoplifter. Payne says the suspect wrestled a stun gun away from the deputy and was able to stun the deputy. The deputy, whose name hasn't been released, drew her gun and shot him.

The man, 31-year-old Donald Sneed, of Kansas City, died later at a hospital.

Payne said the deputy was treated and released at a hospital.

