Memorial Day marked in NY with parades, ceremonies

With parades, wreath-layings and other ceremonies, New Yorkers paid their respects on Memorial Day to those who have died serving their country.
In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio joined veterans and active service members on Monday at the annual ceremony held aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier that is now the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.
Memorial Day was also the last full day of Fleet Week New York, which brings several thousand sailors, Marines and Coast Guard members to the city to interact with the public. The ships were scheduled to leave Tuesday.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo marked the solemn day by taking part in parades in Nassau and Westchester counties.
