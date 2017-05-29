National Politics

May 29, 2017 10:32 AM

Memorial Day marked in NY with parades, ceremonies

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

With parades, wreath-layings and other ceremonies, New Yorkers paid their respects on Memorial Day to those who have died serving their country.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio joined veterans and active service members on Monday at the annual ceremony held aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier that is now the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

Memorial Day was also the last full day of Fleet Week New York, which brings several thousand sailors, Marines and Coast Guard members to the city to interact with the public. The ships were scheduled to leave Tuesday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo marked the solemn day by taking part in parades in Nassau and Westchester counties.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos