Wyoming delegation seeks to end federal fee

Wyoming's congressional delegation has introduced legislation that would allow states to collect their own federal mineral royalties.
Republican U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, and Rep. Liz Cheney, introduced the legislation in both houses of Congress on Friday.
They say the proposal will protect money that is rightfully owed to the states by effectively eliminating a collection fee charged by the federal government, which amounts to around $40 million per year.
States and the federal government equally split revenues resulting from the leasing of onshore mineral resources on federal public lands within their borders. These royalties are used by states to fund things like public education emergency response activities and infrastructure projects.
But the federal government charges states a 2 percent fee to cover collection and disbursement costs.
