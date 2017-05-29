Things to know as Texas Legislature adjourns amid rancor

FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo, students gather in the Rotunda at the Texas Capitol to oppose SB4, an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill that already cleared the Texas Senate and seeks to jail sheriffs and other officials who refuse to help enforce federal immigration law, as the Texas House prepares to debate the bill in Austin, Texas. Immigrant activists who lived under a now-overturned anti-“sanctuary cities” law in Arizona that empowered police to inquire about peoples’ immigration status during routine interactions like traffic stops are visiting Texas to offer tips on how to cope with similar restrictions the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature recently approved. Eric Gay, File AP Photo