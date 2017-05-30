Residents appeal in Moses Lake school bond challenge

A group of Moses Lake residents have appealed a judge's ruling that upheld the narrow passage of a $135 million school district construction bond.
The Columbia Basin Herald reports that voters in the Moses Lake School District approved the measure by just three votes during the Feb. 14 election.
The residents argue that Grant County Auditor Melissa Jaederlund didn't follow state law when her office failed to contact by telephone voters whose ballot signatures were either missing or did match those on file.
Grant County Superior Court Judge John Antosz ruled in March that the auditor was "in substantial compliance" with the law because county election officials sent out notices by mail.
Lawyer George Ahrend filed the appeal last week. He says the result of the election should be set aside because 31 voters were effectively disenfranchised.
