National Politics

May 30, 2017 7:42 AM

Early voting starts in Ossoff, Handel special election

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Early voting has begun in a nationally watched special congressional race in Georgia.

Democrat Jon Ossoff is trying for an upset over Republican Karen Handel in the GOP-leaning 6th Congressional District that stretches across greater Atlanta's northern suburbs.

The race could be Democrats' best shot at picking up a Republican seat ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans have won special elections already in Kansas and Montana.

In Georgia, Ossoff nearly won an April 18 primary outright in a field of 18 candidates. Handel finished a distant second to force a runoff.

Early polling locations will be open through June 16.

A Handel aide says the Republican candidate will vote when regular polls open June 20.

Ossoff cannot cast a ballot at all because he doesn't live in the district.

