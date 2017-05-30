Strong support for BLM buying land on Wyoming mountain

A proposal for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to buy about 1,800 acres on top of a mountain in northern Wyoming has strong support. The only question is whether the agency can come up with the money.
The Powell Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2rBaoVd) that more than a dozen organizations, agencies and individuals have written letters supporting the proposed federal purchase of the land on Sheep Mountain west of Cody.
The land is owned by The Nature Conservancy, which values it at an estimated $1 million to $2 million.
The land is important winter refuge for wildlife and is popular among hikers and hunters.
BLM Cody Field Office Manager Delissa Minnick says she thinks the Sheep Mountain proposal would compete well with other federal land purchase proposals around the country.
