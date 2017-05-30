National Politics

May 30, 2017 1:13 PM

Lieutenant governor's aide, Dover councilman, gets DUI

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

Delaware State Police have charged the policy director for Democratic Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long with drunken driving.

DSP spokesman Cpl. Jeffrey Hale said Tuesday that 26-year-old Tanner Polce, who was recently elected to the Dover City Council, was charged with DUI and several other traffic offenses after running a stop sign Sunday afternoon.

In an email, Polce indicated he plans to fight the drunken-driving charge.

"I contest this allegation and look forward to proving my innocence in court," he wrote.

"This, however, has been a truly eye opening experience and an even larger learning experience," Polce added.

Authorities say Polce was driving a 2016 Toyota that was hit by another car when he failed to stop at an intersection in northern Delaware. Polce's car was struck by a 2003 Honda driven by a 55-year-old New Castle man.

The driver of the Accord and a 47-year-old male passenger were taken a Hospital and treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening.

