Lieutenant governor's aide, Dover councilman, gets DUI

Delaware State Police have charged the policy director for Democratic Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long with drunken driving.
DSP spokesman Cpl. Jeffrey Hale said Tuesday that 26-year-old Tanner Polce, who was recently elected to the Dover City Council, was charged with DUI and several other traffic offenses after running a stop sign Sunday afternoon.
In an email, Polce indicated he plans to fight the drunken-driving charge.
"I contest this allegation and look forward to proving my innocence in court," he wrote.
"This, however, has been a truly eye opening experience and an even larger learning experience," Polce added.
Authorities say Polce was driving a 2016 Toyota that was hit by another car when he failed to stop at an intersection in northern Delaware. Polce's car was struck by a 2003 Honda driven by a 55-year-old New Castle man.
The driver of the Accord and a 47-year-old male passenger were taken a Hospital and treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening.
