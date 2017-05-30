National Politics

May 30, 2017 1:49 PM

District judge from Norman resigns after 6 years in office

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

A district judge from Norman is stepping down after just six years in office, saying the time is right for her to return to private practice.

District Judge Tracy Schumacher submitted her letter of resignation Tuesday to Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin. The resignation is effective June 6.

Schumacher was elected to the four-year post in 2010, narrowly defeating then-Republican state Sen. Jonathan Nichols of Norman for the open seat that includes Cleveland, Garvin and McLain counties. She was unopposed in 2014.

Oklahoma's Judicial Nominating Commission now will seek applicants for the post, review and interview finalists and then submit three nominees for Fallin to consider.

