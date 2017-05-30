Honolulu tests rail car on track for first time

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell spoke to the media from the elevated rail line on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Waipahu, Hawaii. He and other politicians and watched as rail officials tested a rail car on the partly-built elevated guideway for the first time. They took it for a three-mile ride, towing it between the Waipahu Transit Center and the West Loch Station. The goal was to make sure there's enough clearance along the rail line for the train and there are no obstacles in its path. Cathy Bussewitz AP Photo