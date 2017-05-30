National Politics

May 30, 2017 4:56 PM

Bill spurred by Sterling shooting sent to governor's desk

BATON ROUGE, La.

Nearly a year after the shooting death of a black man outside a Baton Rouge convenience store, Louisiana lawmakers want to require police officers to move faster to secure an attorney after serious incidents.

The Senate voted 32-6 Tuesday to reduce the time that officers have to hire lawyers in investigations when an officer has killed or seriously injured someone. Officers would have 14 days, rather than 30, to secure representation, with exceptions.

Supporters say the bill is aimed at shortening delays into shooting investigations.

Baton Rouge Rep. Ted James sponsored the measure after Alton Sterling was killed in July by two white officers following a struggle. The officers are on administrative leave pending an investigation.

James' bill heads to Gov. John Bel Edwards' desk.

