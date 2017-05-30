Springfield museum to offer tours on Lincolns' courtship

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will offer summer walking tours of sites focused on the romance between the 16th president and Mary Todd.
Stops along the 1.5-mile walking tour will go past locations where they met, broke up, reunited and married. The tour is free and will be offered twice each Tuesday in June, July and August.
The tour will start at the museum and end at the First Presbyterian Church.
Guide Trevor Thompson says in a news release that visitors will focus on parts of Springfield that helped define the relationship from the 1830s to the 1850s.
The presidential library and museum has a vast collection of Lincoln books, photographs, artifacts and art, along with about 12 million items pertaining to Illinois history.
