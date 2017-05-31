S. Carolina jail denies wrongdoing in inmate access lawsuit

A South Carolina jail is denying allegations its officers kept inmates from meeting with lawyers from a civil liberties group.
Attorneys for the Spartanburg County jail say in court papers filed Tuesday that their officers are immune from the legal challenge because they were doing their jobs, in accordance with laws and regulations.
The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina says the jail's inmate visitation policy violates the First Amendment. The lawsuit says county officials denied ACLU attorneys' request to interview inmates as part of the organization's investigation of jailed inmates' constitutional rights.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction and award of attorneys' fees and costs, and asks the courts to enter a judgment that the jail policy violates the First Amendment.
Jail officials have requested a jury trial.
