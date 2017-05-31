Albuquerque attorney enters race for congressional seat

Attorney Damian Lara is the latest person to run for New Mexico's 1st Congressional District.
Lara announced Tuesday he is running for the seat as a Democrat.
U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, also a Democrat, is not seeking a third term in Congress because she is running for governor. Lara is a lawyer who focuses on immigration and family law.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports he is the sixth Democratic candidate. He is running against former state Democratic Party Chairwoman Debra Haaland, Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis, physicist Dennis Dinge, Edgewood Mayor Pro Tem John Abrams and former law professor Antoinette Sedillo Lopez.
No Republican has formally announced a bid for the seat, which the party has not won since 2008.
