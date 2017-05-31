Trump’s upset with Griffin but didn’t have problem with Nugent’s comments

Kathy Griffin has taken a wave of criticism and has lost gigs in the process.
The comedian will no longer be a part of CNN’s New Year’s Eve event due to images where she held what looked like the severed head of President Donald Trump. The East Bay Times reports that Griffin could also be facing a Secret Service investigation. She has since apologized and said she asked for the photographer to remove the images.
I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
She’s also lost at least one endorsement and had smaller shows canceled, including one in Nevada County.
Trump was not amused with Griffin’s post, blasting her Wednesday on Twitter.
Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
Trump’s reaction to the morbid implication on the life of a sitting president contrasts with how he responded when Ted Nugent, his supporter, made comments about former President Barack Obama.
In a video posted on YouTube leading up to the 2012 election, Nugent addresses a crowd at an NRA convention. At the end of the video, he tells the gathering that they should vote for Mitt Romney and calls Obama and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “criminals.”
“We need to ride into that battlefield and chop their heads off in November,” Nugent said, referring to the Obama administration.
Trump addressed the comments at the time.
Ted Nugent was obviously using a figure of speech, unfortunate as it was. It just shows the anger people have towards @BarackObama.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2012
White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked about Nugent and his ties to Trump on Wednesday.
“Obviously (Griffin’s) conduct has been widely condemned, and it’s not a partisan thing to say joking about violence toward the president is unacceptable,” Politico reporter Matthew Nussbaum asked Spicer.
Spicer dodges question on comparing Kathy Griffin's comments to Ted Nugent's on Obama and if Trump has a double standard (via @MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/OyOTC8adkZ— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 31, 2017
“But on that note, I wanted to ask about Ted Nugent, who joked multiple times about assassinating President Barack Obama, who said Hillary Clinton should be hanged. He was invited to the White House for dinner by President Trump. Do you believe that was appropriate? And if Trump is offended by this incident, why was he not bothered by all of Mr. Nugent’s comments?”
“I’d have to look back and see what those statements were and what the reaction was at the time,” Spicer replied.
