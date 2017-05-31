Kathy Griffin attends the Race to Erase MS Gala on May 5 in Beverly Hills. The comedian has taken on criticism after controversial images surfaced with her holding what appears to be the severed head of President Donald Trump.
National Politics

May 31, 2017 9:13 PM

Trump’s upset with Griffin but didn’t have problem with Nugent’s comments

By Noel Harris

Kathy Griffin has taken a wave of criticism and has lost gigs in the process.

The comedian will no longer be a part of CNN’s New Year’s Eve event due to images where she held what looked like the severed head of President Donald Trump. The East Bay Times reports that Griffin could also be facing a Secret Service investigation. She has since apologized and said she asked for the photographer to remove the images.

She’s also lost at least one endorsement and had smaller shows canceled, including one in Nevada County.

Trump was not amused with Griffin’s post, blasting her Wednesday on Twitter.

Trump’s reaction to the morbid implication on the life of a sitting president contrasts with how he responded when Ted Nugent, his supporter, made comments about former President Barack Obama.

In a video posted on YouTube leading up to the 2012 election, Nugent addresses a crowd at an NRA convention. At the end of the video, he tells the gathering that they should vote for Mitt Romney and calls Obama and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “criminals.”

“We need to ride into that battlefield and chop their heads off in November,” Nugent said, referring to the Obama administration.

Trump addressed the comments at the time.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked about Nugent and his ties to Trump on Wednesday.

“Obviously (Griffin’s) conduct has been widely condemned, and it’s not a partisan thing to say joking about violence toward the president is unacceptable,” Politico reporter Matthew Nussbaum asked Spicer.

“But on that note, I wanted to ask about Ted Nugent, who joked multiple times about assassinating President Barack Obama, who said Hillary Clinton should be hanged. He was invited to the White House for dinner by President Trump. Do you believe that was appropriate? And if Trump is offended by this incident, why was he not bothered by all of Mr. Nugent’s comments?”

“I’d have to look back and see what those statements were and what the reaction was at the time,” Spicer replied.

