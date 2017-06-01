FILE- In this Oct. 27, 2016 file photo, Republican vice presidential candidate and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence's campaign airplane sits partially on the tarmac and the grass after sliding off the runway while landing at LaGuardia airport in New York. The pilots of the plane knew they were going to be in the news according to the Boeing 737's cockpit voice recording released by the National Transportation Safety Board, Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
June 01, 2017 6:19 PM

Pilots of Pence's errant plane knew they'd be in the news

The pilots of a plane that overran a runway at LaGuardia Airport last year while carrying Republican then-vice presidential candidate Mike Pence knew they were going to be in the news, according to a recording released Wednesday by federal transportation investigators.

Moments after the plane came to a stop after making a hard landing in a rainstorm a week and a half before the election the captain is heard saying "my career just ended" followed by the first officer saying "mine too."

The comments were captured on the Boeing 737's cockpit voice recording released by the National Transportation Safety Board.

After touching the runway on Oct. 27, 2016, the plane marked with the "Make America Great Again" slogan and carrying Pence and 47 other people slid sideways and came to a stop in a field of arrestor beds, which are designed to prevent aircraft from barreling off runways. No one was injured.

"Eastern stop! Stop, Eastern!" an air traffic controller said, referring to the Pence plane before immediately relaying instructions to an incoming JetBlue plane to abort a landing.

When the dust settled, the first officer is heard saying in the cockpit "We're gonna be in the news."

