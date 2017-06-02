National Politics

June 02, 2017 12:39 AM

Oak Ridge National Laboratory names Zacharia new director

The Associated Press
OAK RIDGE, Tenn.

The U.S. Department of Energy says Thomas Zacharia will be the new Director of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

A department news release says the longtime employee of the laboratory will transition to its director starting July 1.

The UT-Battelle board of governors picked Zacharia to succeed Thom Mason as director.

Zacharia has most recently served as deputy director for science and technology at the laboratory. He started working there in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher and has advanced through various other roles.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and Sen. Lamar Alexander both praised the pick.

