Nevada police chief, top deputy out amid money mailer probe

City officials in Henderson say the former police chief who had been removed from his administrative post in an investigation of a fundraising mailer and his top deputy are no longer city employees.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2sxmHhJ ) that City Manager Bob Murnane on Thursday called the departure of Police Chief Patrick Moers and Deputy Chief Bobby Long voluntary, and declared there was new police department leadership.
The newspaper says it wasn't immediately clear if Moers or Long had faced dismissal.
The after-hours announcement came after Todd Peters was named acting police chief May 18 amid the internal investigation of Moers' mailers to business owners promoting Friends of the Henderson Police Department.
A foundation website listed seven board members at the time, including Moers, Long and a police captain.
