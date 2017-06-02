Hunter group pushes change on Missouri captive-deer industry

An advocacy group has submitted language for initiative petitions that seek a statewide vote to impose significant changes on the captive-deer industry in Missouri.
The Columbia Missourian (http://bit.ly/2rsPR2j ) reports that Missouri Hunters for Fair Chase submitted four versions of a petition in March to the Missouri secretary of state, which has since been cut to two versions.
The petitions' language pushes to close the state's borders to captive deer from other states.
The hunting group's website says it aims to protect the native deer population and limit the killing of big game in fenced-in areas.
The group hopes to select a petition soon and be ready to collect signatures in June. If it can collect the required signatures, the proposal will be placed on a statewide ballot in 2018.
