Arkansas lawsuit over jail fight tossed for lack of evidence

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a federal prisoner in a northwestern Arkansas jail who said staff used excessive force against him.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2rkdrQt ) reports that Eastern Arkansas' U.S. District Judge J. Leon Holmes ruled that 47-year-old James Clayton Solomon didn't prove allegations filed in federal court in 2010.
Holmes also ruled that jailers weren't blameless in causing a fight that led to Solomon's charges against them.
In the lawsuit, Solomon said two deputy marshals threatened him with retaliation after he wrote a letter to U.S. District Judge Robert Dawson in April 2008 that said he hoped the judge would die a slow and painful death from a disease.
Solomon wrote the letter after Dawson sentenced him to five years in prison for violating his supervised release on a federal drug conviction in Oklahoma.
