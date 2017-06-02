National Politics

Kansas researcher: Environmental activism must improve

The Associated Press
SALINA, Kan.

On the day President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of an international accord designed to curb greenhouse gases, the co-founder of a science research organization in Kansas said the environmental activism of the past has failed.

The Salina Journal (http://bit.ly/2qJILcz ) reports Wes Jackson was among about 75 people speaking at the Salina Resistance town hall meeting Thursday. The resistance group consists of area residents speaking against the Trump administration's stances on health care, education and climate change, among others.

Jackson says actions taken to protect the environment in the next decade are crucial.

Rep. Roger Marshall U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran declined to attend the meeting. U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts didn't respond to the invitation.

Jackson helped found The Land Institute, a research organization in Saline County developing perennial grain crops and farming methods that preserve soil.

