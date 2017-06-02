Design team announced for Michael Reese redevelopment

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says officials have chosen a team to redevelop the site where the Olympic Village was to be if the city had been awarded the 2016 games.
Emanuel announced Friday that Farpoint Development, Draper & Kramer, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, McLaurin Development Partners, and Bronzeville Community Development Partnership are among the leading firms.
The development is at the location of the former Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center . It closed in 2008.
He says the project will create 36,000 temporary and permanent jobs over 10 years. Final plans must be approved by the City Council and the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority Board.
The initial phase might have a logistics center for McCormick Place truck traffic with possible new exhibit or meeting space. Later phases will have more than five million square feet of technology-oriented commercial spaces with retail, homes and a hotel.
Comments