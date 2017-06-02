ADVANCE FOR JUNE 4 AND THEREAFTER- FILE- In an Oct. 12, 2014 file photo, Michigan Senate Democratic Leader Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media following a town hall meeting in Detroit. Democratic gubernatorial candidates and contenders who might join the race say they want to take lessons learned from the party's disappointing losses in Michigan's last two election cycles and use them to win in 2018. For Whitmer that means taking no voter or community for granted, a reason she announced her candidacy so early five months ago, to get to every part of the state because "everyone is important."
ADVANCE FOR JUNE 4 AND THEREAFTER- FILE- In an Oct. 12, 2014 file photo, Michigan Senate Democratic Leader Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media following a town hall meeting in Detroit. Democratic gubernatorial candidates and contenders who might join the race say they want to take lessons learned from the party's disappointing losses in Michigan's last two election cycles and use them to win in 2018. For Whitmer that means taking no voter or community for granted, a reason she announced her candidacy so early five months ago, to get to every part of the state because "everyone is important." Jose Juarez, File AP Photo

June 02, 2017 8:01 PM

Dems eyeing governorship seek lessons from 2014, 2016 losses

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates and contenders who might join the race say they want to take lessons learned from the party's disappointing losses in Michigan's last two election cycles and use them to win in 2018.

For former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer, that means taking no voter or community for granted.

Abdul El-Sayed, the ex-director of Detroit's health department, says Democrats need someone who has a message and believes in it.

Attorney and University of Michigan regent Mark Bernstein, who may join Whitmer and El-Sayed in the field, says voters are sick of hearing the "same stuff" from candidates.

RepublicansGov. Rick Snyder cannot run again, and Democrats could be poised to make gains in 2018. They worked the crowd at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference in recent days.

