Journalists from across Georgia honored at annual contest

A south Georgia newspaper won a prestigious award for upholding principles of the First Amendment, and journalists across the state were honored in several categories in the Georgia Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest.
The awards were announced Friday evening in Jekyll Island.
The Valdosta Daily Times won the Freedom of Information Award for doing the most in 2016 to protect the public's right to know with its coverage of a hospital authority's alleged violations of Georgia's Open Meetings Act. Georgia's attorney general fined the hospital authority and ordered board members to undergo open government training.
Two young journalists were honored as winners of Emerging Journalist Awards: Brittini Ray of the Savannah Morning News; and Kathleen Sturgeon of the Forsyth Herald.
The complete list of winners can be found at http://gapress.org/contests-2/
