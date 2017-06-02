National Politics

June 02, 2017 9:42 PM

Massachusetts Democrats flocking to annual state convention

The Associated Press
WORCESTER, Mass.

Massachusetts Democrats are flocking to their annual state convention to debate a new party platform and strategize ways to unseat Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

The proposed Massachusetts Democratic Party platform calls for a single-payer health care system, free tuition at the state's public colleges and universities, and a $15 per hour minimum wage.

More than 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the Saturday convention in Worcester.

The three announced Democratic candidates for governor — Newton Mayor Setti Warren, environmental activist Robert Massie and Jay Gonzalez, a budget official under former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick — will address delegates.

Baker, who remains popular in polls of Massachusetts voters, faces re-election next year.

U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey also will address the convention. Warren is up for re-election in 2018.

