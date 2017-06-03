National Politics

June 03, 2017 5:06 AM

Maine governor's race awaits high-profile candidates

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Six people are running for governor in Maine so far, but all eyes are on several high-profile politicians who could shake up the race.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins said she's weighing whether to run for governor or stay in the Senate.

Former Maine GOP Chairman Rick Bennett has also said he's mulling a run. Former Maine Health and Human Commissioner Mary Mayhew has been silent on her political future since stepping down from her position last month.

Among Democrats, names being tossed around include state Sen. Troy Jackson and Attorney General Janet Mills, along with former House Speaker Mark Eves and Senate President Justin Alfond.

The six contenders so far include State Treasurer Teresa Hayes, an Independent who recently locked horns with term-limited Gov. Paul LePage over a bond dispute.

