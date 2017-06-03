National Politics

June 03, 2017 6:20 AM

Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing agreement

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Cincinnati will update a 15-year-old policing plan crafted in the wake of a police shooting and riots after some of provisions were undercut by budget cuts and leadership changes.

The city announced Friday a voluntary "refresh" of the collaborative agreement established after the 2001 shooting death of Timothy Thomas, an unarmed black man killed by a white officer.

The agreement between the city, a police union, an activist group and the ACLU was held up as a model by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch after more recent police shootings. But the city says "gaps" have developed since 2008, when oversight by federal monitor Saul Green ended.

Green is being brought back to help in the review.

