Clark County to pay for violating public records act

A judge has ordered Clark County to pay $15,750 in penalties for violating the state's public records act.
County planning director Oliver Orjiako sued last year seeking to compel Clark County to turn over text messages from former Councilor David Madore's personal cellphone that were related to public business. A Clark County Superior Court judge ruled in his favor Friday.
The Columbian reports (http://bit.ly/2qJAYap) that Orjiako sought the records as part of harassment and whistleblower complaints he had filed against Madore.
Orjiako's attorney Greg Ferguson says the county produced more records after the lawsuit was filed but it took months before Madore signed an affidavit stating he had searched for all relevant messages.
County prosecutors had argued that staff had diligently pursued Madore's records and said the delay in releasing records happened due to a misunderstanding.
