Medicaid records found in Bismarck dumpster

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is offering a free year of credit and identity theft monitoring to nearly 2,500 Medicaid recipients after a state employee improperly discarded their records in a Bismarck dumpster.
The agency says there was no malicious intent but it has disciplined the employee. Officials say the discarded documents contained individuals' names and Medicaid ID numbers but no Social Security numbers.
The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2qSi5l6 ) a resident called DHS to report finding the discarded claim documents from 2015 in a dumpster on May 10.
DHS says the risk for unauthorized disclosure of the information from the documents is low. The agency also says it's reviewing policies for safeguarding information with staff.
