National Politics

June 03, 2017 9:43 AM

Gang member sentenced to 47 years in rival killing

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A gang member has been sentenced to 47 years in prison after he killed a rival who was holding his infant daughter at the time of the shooting.

The 1-year-old was unharmed. But 21-year-old Allen McQueen was shot to death. The New York Post reports James Capers was a member of the Leland Avenue gang in the Bronx. Federal Judge William Pauley said the murder was "beyond human comprehension."

Pauley didn't sentence Capers to life because it would've meant "throwing another life entirely away."

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos