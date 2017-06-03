Gang member sentenced to 47 years in rival killing

A gang member has been sentenced to 47 years in prison after he killed a rival who was holding his infant daughter at the time of the shooting.
The 1-year-old was unharmed. But 21-year-old Allen McQueen was shot to death. The New York Post reports James Capers was a member of the Leland Avenue gang in the Bronx. Federal Judge William Pauley said the murder was "beyond human comprehension."
Pauley didn't sentence Capers to life because it would've meant "throwing another life entirely away."
Comments