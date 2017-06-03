National Politics

June 03, 2017 11:00 AM

Ethics watchdog says casino backers could face high fines

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

The staff of Maine's ethics commission is recommending an investigation of a $4.2 million casino campaign that recently disclosed its funding came from loans from Tokyo and Las Vegas-based entities.

Commissioners are set to consider an investigation Friday.

An initiative to authorize a York County casino is slated for November's ballot. The campaign's led by Lisa Scott.

The commission's staff memo said penalties for late and misidentifying reports filed by casino backers could be "quite high."

Lawyers for the casino backers argue the ethics commission didn't provide enough guidance and that they have now fulfilled reporting requirements.

Businesses related to the Scotts were involved in a failed 2016 casino campaign in Massachusetts.

