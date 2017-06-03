Arrest warrant issued in Dallas County voter fraud case

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the investigation into voter fraud in Dallas County during municipal elections last month.
The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2rw5PbM ) reports that a 27-year-old Dallas man is wanted on a charge of illegal voting. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, he's accused of visiting a woman in April and collecting her blank absentee ballot, then filling it out and forging her signature before mailing it to the county.
Authorities tell the newspaper they plan to make more arrests in the case that caused 700 suspicious mail-in ballots to be sequestered.
During the weeks leading up to the elections, dozens of senior citizens in West Dallas and Grand Prairie filed complaints saying they had received mail-in ballots that they had not requested.
