June 03, 2017 2:10 PM

General: Plane from unit at Cannon AFB dropped massive bomb

The Associated Press
CLOVIS, N.M.

The commander of the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command says the special weapon dubbed "the mother of all bombs" used in Afghanistan in April was delivered by an aircraft from a special operations unit home-based at Cannon Air Force Base in eastern New Mexico.

The Eastern New Mexico Daily News (https://goo.gl/OXYFDl ) reports that Lt. Gen. Marshall B. "Brad" Webb, spoke Friday of the 27th Special Operations Wing's role in the April 13 airstrike on an Islamic State stronghold.

The bomb is the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S.

Webb spoke during a change of command of command ceremony at Cannon.

The bomb known officially as a GBU-43B was dropped by an MC-130, which is among the types of aircraft operated by the 27th Wing.

