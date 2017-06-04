National Politics

June 04, 2017 9:30 AM

DC mayor to sign order reaffirming support for Paris accord

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The mayor of the District of Columbia says she'll continue to follow the guidelines of the Paris climate change accord despite Republican President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the pact.

In a statement, the city says that on Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser will sign an order reaffirming the city's support for the agreement.

The statement says the order will "renew the District's commitment to the historic agreement to reduce global carbon emissions."

Bowser, a Democrat, is one of dozens of mayors that have said they are committed to upholding the accord.

