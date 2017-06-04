National Politics

June 04, 2017 2:00 PM

Updated city ordinance bans front porch grilling in Detroit

The Associated Press
DETROIT

City officials are cooling the coals on front porch grilling in Detroit.

The Detroit News reports (http://detne.ws/2st0zWJ ) that the City Council has updated its outdoor fire code to ban outdoor cooking under a roof or an enclosed area.

The ordinance was approved last month and aims to prevent accidental fires when grills tip over or flames lick too close to homes.

Grills or outdoor cooking devices only are permitted in side and back yards. They also must be at least 10 feet from a property line.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says violators likely will receive initial warnings, followed by fines.

Fire inspectors will respond when complaints are received. Fornell says the ordinance "may be a little inconvenient for some ... but it does make things much more safer."

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos