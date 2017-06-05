Blighted Baltimore homes are razed, along with some memories

In this April 26, 2017 photo, partially collapsed row homes await their fate in Baltimore on one of many abandoned blocks slated for demolition through Project CORE, an initiative to raze a chunk of the city's 17,000 vacant houses. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan unveiled Project CORE in 2016, eight months after Freddie Gray's death in police custody thrust the city into chaos. "Fixing what is broken in Baltimore requires that we address the sea of abandoned, dilapidated buildings infecting entire neighborhoods," Hogan said. Patrick Semansky AP Photo