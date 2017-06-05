Hillary Clinton speaking at Baltimore fundraiser

Hillary Clinton is scheduled to speak at a Baltimore fundraiser.
The former Democratic presidential candidate is speaking Monday at a fundraiser on behalf of the Elijah Cummings Youth Program. That's a joint program between the Maryland congressman and the Baltimore Jewish Council that pays for high school students to study in Israel.
It will be the first time the former Democratic presidential nominee has made a public appearance in Maryland since last year's primary election in April, when Clinton defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The fundraiser is being held at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood.
