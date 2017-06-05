National Politics

June 05, 2017 11:05 AM

Arkansas man eligible for parole with new life sentence laws

The Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

A man sentenced to life without parole for a killing that occurred when he was 15 is now eligible for parole after rulings from by the state's and nation's highest courts.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2qY1XOT ) reports a judge resentenced Christopher Segerstrom last month, and he's now eligible for parole.

Segerstrom was originally sentenced for the 1986 sexual assault and death of a 4-year-old girl. But since then, the U.S. Supreme Court and the Arkansas Supreme Court have ruled that juveniles can't be sentenced to life without parole.

Lawmakers later changed Arkansas law to allow for the possibility of parole after 30 years, to comply with the court rulings.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett says he'll oppose parole. As of Friday, no parole hearing date has been set.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos