June 05, 2017 9:38 AM

Police: Man killed, another hurt after shots fired at car

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Police in Providence say a person opened fire on a vehicle with two men inside, killing one and injuring the other.

Police say 24-year-old Raheem Alves and 25-year-old Dillon DosSantos had just left a nightclub early Monday in the city's Olneyville neighborhood and gotten inside the car when someone fired at the car.

Two officers working nearby heard the gunfire and found the men inside the vehicle.

Police say the shooting left Alves, of Central Falls, dead and wounded DosSantos, of Providence.

Police say there were no incidents inside the club that they believe led to the shooting. A motive is unknown. No arrests have been made.

