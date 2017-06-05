Suburban NY police department's acting commissioner retiring

The acting police commissioner in a suburban county outside New York City is retiring after three years in the post.
Thomas Krumpter's (KRUHM'-turz) retirement was announced Monday by Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.
Krumpter leaves his post after a 25-year career in the 2,450-member department.
He's been in talks to become the chief of the Lloyd Harbor village police department. But he told Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2qQbR6c ) Monday he has no immediate new job plans.
Mangano said in a statement that Nassau Deputy Commissioner Patrick Ryder will become the acting commissioner when Krumpter retires next month.
The 50-year-old Krumpter was hospitalized last month and underwent a stent procedure but has since been back to work.
