National Politics

June 05, 2017 10:57 AM

Suburban NY police department's acting commissioner retiring

The Associated Press
MINEOLA, N.Y.

The acting police commissioner in a suburban county outside New York City is retiring after three years in the post.

Thomas Krumpter's (KRUHM'-turz) retirement was announced Monday by Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.

Krumpter leaves his post after a 25-year career in the 2,450-member department.

He's been in talks to become the chief of the Lloyd Harbor village police department. But he told Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2qQbR6c ) Monday he has no immediate new job plans.

Mangano said in a statement that Nassau Deputy Commissioner Patrick Ryder will become the acting commissioner when Krumpter retires next month.

The 50-year-old Krumpter was hospitalized last month and underwent a stent procedure but has since been back to work.

