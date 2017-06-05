Portland, Maine, looks to ban exotic animal performances

Maine's largest city is considering an ordinance to outlaw wild and exotic animal performances.
WMTW-TV (http://bit.ly/2rt60Go ) says the Portland City Council is expected to vote Monday on an order for its Health & Human Services Committee to review the issue and present an ordinance.
The move comes in the wake of the end of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus's 146-year run. Animal welfare activists targeted the circus for years because of its use of animals. Backers of Portland's ordinance say public sentiment about animals in live entertainment is changing.
The City Council hasn't indicated which animals would be covered by a ban.
Cities all over the country have bans and restrictions on exotic animal performances. Born Free USA says there are dozens in the U.S. and Canada.
