Shots fired during police pursuit that ends in fiery crash

Authorities say police fired multiple shots at a driver during a pursuit that ended when the man struck a utility pole, sparking a fire that seriously injured another motorist.
Hudson County prosecutors say the chase began shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday when Jersey City police tried to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year-old city resident Leo Pinkston. They say the shots were fired when Pinkston fled and tried to drive between two lanes of traffic, but apparently no one was struck by the bullets.
The chase continued for several blocks before Pinkston hit the pole. The subsequent fire severely burned another driver who remained hospitalized Monday in critical but stable condition.
Pinkston was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. He's charged with eluding and aggravated assault.
It wasn't known Monday if Pinkston has retained an attorney.
