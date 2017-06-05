National Politics

June 05, 2017 2:03 PM

Lawmakers agree to continue colleges' ability to raise fees

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Louisiana's colleges and universities would get continued authority to raise fees on students if Gov. John Bel Edwards supports a bill backed by state lawmakers.

The schools' governing boards currently have that fee-hiking ability, but it's set to expire on June 30. A bill by Rep. Chris Broadwater, a Hammond Republican, would continue the authority to set and modify fees until mid-2020.

The Senate gave final passage to the bill Monday with a 30-8 vote, sending it to the governor's desk. The four college management boards would have to report their fee changes each year to state lawmakers.

