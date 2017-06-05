National Politics

June 05, 2017 10:37 PM

Louisville doctor sentenced to 4 years in painkiller case

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

A federal judge has sentenced a Louisville physician to four years in prison for unlawful distribution of painkillers and fraudulently billing Medicaid.

U.S. Attorney John Kuhn said in a news release Monday that 71-year-old George Kudmani also must pay $2,600 in special penalties and serve three years of supervised release. The release said the amount Kudmani will be required to forfeit and pay as restitution will be determined later.

Kudmani was convicted of 19 counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances and eight counts of health care fraud after a seven-day jury trial in January in Louisville. He was acquitted of the most serious charges of causing two patients' deaths.

Kudmani operated an obstetrical and gynecological medical practice in Louisville from 1980 until 2012.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos