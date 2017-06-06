Georgetown Law offers fellowship for young police officers

A university in Washington D.C. has launched a fellowship aimed at identifying the next generation of police leaders.
The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2sLZkky ) the two-year program through the Georgetown University Law Center began Monday and involves 19 participants from of a select group of rookie officers and civilian employees.
The participants are expected to develop a special project and will also be mentored one-on-one by top police officials. The fellows will also participate in workshops and community activities.
Metropolitan police volunteer coordination director Marvin Haiman says the program is aimed at retention and cultivating future leadership, as over the past few years the department has lost more officers than it could hire.
A joint statement from police and the university says three professors have expertise in police reform, criminal and racial justice.
