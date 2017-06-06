National Politics

June 06, 2017 3:38 AM

Police: 3 in custody after shots fired at Chicago police

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Authorities say three people have been taken into custody after shots were fired at Chicago police.

No injuries were reported following Monday night's shooting in the city's Lawndale neighborhood. After shots were fired police say those suspected in the shooting fled in a vehicle onto a freeway, prompting a chase that involved a police helicopter.

Police say guns were recovered from the vehicle. Investigators didn't immediately say what prompted the shooting, which is under investigation.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos