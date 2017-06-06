Former DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew to run for governor

Former Maine Health and Human Commissioner Mary Mayhew is running for governor, vowing to continue changes she helped implement in the administration of Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
The former-Democrat-turned-Republican said Tuesday that she has worked on behalf of LePage to get the state's finances in order and to implement welfare reforms that are getting people back to work. She said she wants Mainers to keep more of their money.
Until Tuesday, Mayhew had been silent about her political future since stepping down from her administration post. She made her announcement on WVOM-FM and at an event in Lisbon.
So far, six other candidates have announced bids to replace LePage, who cannot seek re-election because of term limits. Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is also considering whether to run for governor.
