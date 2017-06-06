National Politics

June 06, 2017 8:11 AM

Detective in challenged murder case returns more case files

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

The lawyer for a man challenging his decades-old murder conviction in Maine wants a special hearing after the lead detective in the case turned over more case files that he had been keeping in his attic.

Amy Fairfield, lawyer for David Sanborn Jr., says the court needs to hear how the files ended up at retired Portland Detective James Daniels' home. The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2rHU0zr ) that Daniels recently gave a second batch of files to police after returning two boxes in April.

The attorney general opposes Fairfield's request for the special hearing.

Sanborn served 27 years behind bars for the 1989 murder of a childhood girlfriend. The 44-year-old was released in early April on $25,000 bail after the state's sole eyewitness recanted her testimony.

