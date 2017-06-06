Albuquerque police reinstates officer in Boyd shooting

Dominique Perez, an officer involved in the shooting death of a homeless man, is back on the force.
The Albuquerque Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2rHYR3q ) Monday that Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman Celina Espinoza says that Perez was reinstated May 30 after he was fired from the department over the shooting death of James Boyd in March 2014.
Espinoza says Perez is on "administrative assignment with the Tactical Unit" and will receive $143,159 in back wages.
Perez must complete all of the police department's new training related to the city's settlement agreement with the Justice Department, in addition to state-required training, and pass a psychological exam.
Perez and now-retired detective Keith Sandy faced second-degree murder charges for the shooting but their 15-day trial ended in mid-October with a jury deadlocked 9-3 for acquittal.
