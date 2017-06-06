State Rep. Drury says he's running for Illinois governor

Democratic state Rep. Scott Drury says he's running for Illinois governor.
The former assistant U.S. attorney from the Chicago suburb of Highwood announced his 2018 bid on Tuesday.
In a news release, Drury says he'll be the independent Democrat in the race. In January, he was the only Democrat not to vote in favor of House Speaker Michael Madigan's election to a 17th term as speaker. Madigan also serves as chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois.
Drury says "Illinois has been defined by public corruption and a lack of honesty" for too long and he'll bring "honest change."
Other Democrats who've said they're running to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner include businessmen Chris Kennedy and J.B. Pritzker, state Sen. Daniel Biss and Chicago alderman Ameya Pawar (a-MAY'-uh puh-WAHR').
Comments